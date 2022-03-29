bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the subject of several other research reports. ING Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded bpost NV/SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bpost NV/SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of BPOSY remained flat at $$6.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 746. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 1.13. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

