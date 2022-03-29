bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “
BPOSY has been the subject of several other research reports. ING Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded bpost NV/SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bpost NV/SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.
About bpost NV/SA (Get Rating)
bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bpost NV/SA (BPOSY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bpost NV/SA (BPOSY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.