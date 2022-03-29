Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRLXF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

BRLXF stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

