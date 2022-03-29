Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $124.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,061,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $28,827,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

