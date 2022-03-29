Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BKEPP stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKEPP. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,574,000.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.