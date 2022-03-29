Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.