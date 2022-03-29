Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Societe Generale cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

