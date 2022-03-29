Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 90 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

