Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $118,000.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

