Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 95.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 120,661 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

