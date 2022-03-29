BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 171.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNY. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.