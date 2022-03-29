BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $930.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $930.13.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

BLK traded up $14.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $764.54. 6,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $851.72. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

