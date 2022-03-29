BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BB opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$24.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

