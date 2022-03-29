BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $26.64

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.64, but opened at $27.66. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 1,212 shares traded.
BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $669.99 million, a P/E ratio of -169.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
