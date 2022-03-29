BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $26.64

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.64, but opened at $27.66. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 1,212 shares traded.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $669.99 million, a P/E ratio of -169.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

