Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $44.06 or 0.00092223 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $771.74 million and $60.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00407835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00102381 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

