Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 52

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BVXP opened at GBX 3,127 ($40.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,147.86. The company has a market capitalization of £162.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. Bioventix has a 12-month low of GBX 2,880 ($37.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,398 ($57.61).

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.