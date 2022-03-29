Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 52

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BVXP opened at GBX 3,127 ($40.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,147.86. The company has a market capitalization of £162.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. Bioventix has a 12-month low of GBX 2,880 ($37.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,398 ($57.61).
Bioventix Company Profile (Get Rating)
