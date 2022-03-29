BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Senior Officer Sells C$39,622.59 in Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 5,193 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.63, for a total transaction of C$39,622.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,229 shares in the company, valued at C$85,677.27.

Shares of CVE RX traded up C$0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.30. 3,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416. The stock has a market cap of C$116.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.06. BioSyent Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.76 and a 1 year high of C$9.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

