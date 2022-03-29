BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $111.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $501,229.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.36 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

