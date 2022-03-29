Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,847 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $407,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $581.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,939. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $524.19 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $589.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

