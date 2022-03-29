BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.65. 3,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 1,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

