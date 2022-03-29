Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGFV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.