BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,364.29 ($30.97).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,863 ($37.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,548.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,226.93. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,921 ($38.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

