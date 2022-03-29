Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $29.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.
About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
