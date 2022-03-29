Berry Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $879.43 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.59. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Berry by 49,770.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

