Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

NYSE BHLB opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

