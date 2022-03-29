Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.