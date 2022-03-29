Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.