Berger Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,453 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $291.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $222.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.