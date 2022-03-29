Berger Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 11,119 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CSX by 165.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16,210.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,175,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

