Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on the stock.

YCA opened at GBX 411.50 ($5.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £755.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238.50 ($3.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454.50 ($5.95). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 347.24.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

