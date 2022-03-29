Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on the stock.
YCA opened at GBX 411.50 ($5.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £755.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238.50 ($3.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454.50 ($5.95). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 347.24.
About Yellow Cake (Get Rating)
