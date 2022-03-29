Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BHIL opened at $4.00 on Friday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $5,348,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

