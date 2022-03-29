Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.92. 40,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

