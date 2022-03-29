Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDRFY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €106.00 ($116.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

