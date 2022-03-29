Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BASFY. UBS Group raised their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

