Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Bank OZK reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4,707.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 168,544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. 582,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

