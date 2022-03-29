Bank of America Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Neutral

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NEO opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

