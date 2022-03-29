Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Cap of $16.66 Million

Banano (BAN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Banano has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $70,323.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,261,169 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

