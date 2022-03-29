Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after buying an additional 280,372 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,055 shares of company stock worth $9,564,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

