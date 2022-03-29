Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 139 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

