Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $87.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

