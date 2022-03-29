Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

