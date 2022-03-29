Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

