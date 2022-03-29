Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $582.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.88. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

