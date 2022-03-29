B. Riley Increases The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target to $17.50

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.41% from the stock’s current price.

AREN remained flat at $$9.70 on Tuesday. 17,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The Arena Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54).

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

