B. Riley Increases The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target to $17.50

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.41% from the stock’s current price.

AREN remained flat at $$9.70 on Tuesday. 17,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The Arena Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00.

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54).

About The Arena Group (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

