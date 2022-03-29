Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 19,586.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

