Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $472.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.71 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

