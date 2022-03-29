Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA opened at $383.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.57. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $241.96 and a 1 year high of $384.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

