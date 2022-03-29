Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

LULU stock opened at $331.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.35 and its 200-day moving average is $381.75. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

