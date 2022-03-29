Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,007 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.

NYSE:BHP opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

