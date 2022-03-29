Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 582,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $51.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

