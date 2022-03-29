Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.